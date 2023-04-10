To celebrate this milestone, the venue will be hosting a special weekend event to mark the occasion from Friday 14 till Sunday 16 April.

Since its opening in April 2019, Three’s A Crowd has become a must visit culinary spot in Harrogate.

Known for its high quality food, bespoke wine list and friendly atmosphere, it’s every foodie’s dream for good food in a relaxed environment.

Three's A Crowd in Harrogate is offering diners a complementary drink to celebrate its fourth birthday

All their food is locally sourced with an ever changing menu which showcases the best locally sourced and seasonal ingredients curated by their talented team of chefs.

The gastro pub has endured throughout the turbulent past few years and still remains as one of the most popular destinations to visit in Harrogate and the wider Yorkshire area.

John Quinlan, owner of Three’s A Crowd said: “Our success and reputation is down to the hard work and dedication of the whole team.

"They consistently strive to offer a personal and relaxed experience to each of our guests, returning and new.

"Our team works endlessly to ensure each guest has a memorable and bespoke experience.

"Three’s A Crowd really is about welcoming our guests to our home.

“We are honoured to be able to continue looking after our guests and promoting our excellent reputation for great food, wine, beers and most of all a place to come and enjoy.

"We will be celebrating our fourth birthday with all our guests and offering some fantastic beers and cocktails throughout the birthday weekend, so please come to visit and share in the celebrations.”

The team at Three’s A Crowd is inviting everyone to join in the festivities where guests will be able to enjoy a drink on the house.

