IN PICTURES: These are the 19 most overcrowded primary and secondary schools in the Harrogate district

North Yorkshire has dozens of full or overcrowded primary and secondary schools including across the Harrogate district, new figures show.

The Department for Education figures show 19 schools were at or over capacity in the Harrogate district in the 2021/22 academic year.

Of them, 16 were primary schools and three were secondary schools.

Across England, 17 per cent of primary schools were full or over capacity, while 23 per cent of secondary schools, including sixth forms, were at or above capacity last year.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

Here we take a look at all 19 primary and secondary schools in the Harrogate district that are over capacity...

1 . Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School Burton Leonard Church of England Primary School is over capacity by 22.9 per cent and has an extra 16 pupils on its roll Photo: Archive

2 . Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School is over capacity by 8.6 per cent and has an extra six pupils on its roll Photo: Archive

3 . Scotton Lingerfield Primary School Scotton Lingerfield Primary School is over capacity by 7.2 per cent and has an extra six pupils on its roll Photo: Archive

4 . Harrogate Grammar School Harrogate Grammar School is over capacity by 6.5 per cent and has an extra 127 pupils on its roll Photo: Archive