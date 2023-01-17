To beat the January blues, Estabulo is offering customers 25 per cent off their food bill between 16 and 19 January.

The discount is available between midday and 3.45pm and 4pm till 10pm.

Their unique unlimited dining concept sees customers enjoy as much meat, fresh salads and sides as you like, at a set price.

As well as their main menus, they also have a selection of Vegetarian, Halal and Fish dishes on offer.

Estabulo’s beautiful restaurant interior, and dedicated bar area which serves an array of gorgeous cocktails, makes it the perfect place to dine with friends, family or for a romantic date night.

The restaurant is also taking part in Harrogate’s first ever ‘Restaurant Week’ from 6 till 10 February where they will be offering two cocktails for £10.

