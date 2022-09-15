Harrogate pub cuts its food and drink prices for one day only

Today (September 15) the pub will cut the price of all food and drink to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

For example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will only pay £9.25.

Rebecca Teale, Manager of The Winter Gardens, said: "It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

The Winter Gardens Wetherspoons in Harrogate is reducing their food and drink prices by 7.5 per cent

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

"It doesn't make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

"Customers coming to The Winter Gardens on September 15 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.