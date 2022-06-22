Harrogate artist creates stunning mural to welcome visitors to Great Yorkshire Show

The colourful mural captures the very best of the Great Yorkshire Show beautifully blending agriculture and the countryside.

Artist Sam Porter from Mural Minded, is from a fine art, sculpture printmaking and graffiti background and uses walls as huge canvasses.

He creates stunning visuals in a wide range of subject matters from wildlife to science and has created murals across Yorkshire and nationally.

Artist Sam Porter has created a stunning masterpiece to welcome visitors to the brand new GYS Stage at the Great Yorkshire Show next month

The Great Yorkshire Show mural is a celebratory snapshot of the show, Yorkshire and its wildlife and nature – don’t miss it outside the GYS Stage.

On creating the mural, Sam said: “It’s been amazing to do a mural in such beautiful surroundings with nature all round.

"I like to try and represent endangered species in murals I do and to highlight that wherever I can, it was challenging to incorporate as many animals as I did within the mural but I am really happy with the end result and I hope all the visitors to the show can enjoy the mural for many more years to come.”

Charles Mills, Show Director, added: “What a wonderful way to celebrate the very best of the Great Yorkshire Show with inspirational and vibrant mural.

"This is the first time we have commissioned a local artist to do something like this and it really does bring a splash of colour to this corner of the Showground for our visitors.”

Sam can be found at Mural Minded on Facebook, Instagram and through his website at https://muralminded.squarespace.com/

The Great Yorkshire Show has become a four-day event after a raft of changes were implemented at the 2021 show due to Covid-19 regulations.

Tickets are on sale now for the show which will run from Tuesday 12 July to Friday 15 July.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, there will be no ticket sales on the gates, and they will be day specific to manage numbers attending.

The opening times are 8am to 6pm on all four days and to see what is happening on which day, head to https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/whats-on/

Tickets are on sale now at https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/