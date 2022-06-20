11-year-old boy in stable condition and man under police guard following incident involving 'bladed article' in Harrogate

Officers were called to a property in Church Row, Otley Road, at 8.20am today (June 20) and on arrival found an 11-year-old boy and 40-year-old man with serious injuries believed to be sustained by a bladed article.

Both males were taken to hospital and the road was closed while emergency services attended the property.

DI Steve Menzies, Senior Investigating Officer of the North Yorkshire Police Major Investigation Team, said: “I am relieved to say that following emergency surgery, the 11-year-old boy is now in a stable condition in hospital.

An 11-year-old boy is in a stable condition and a man is under police guard following an incident involving a 'bladed article' in Harrogate

“The 40-year-old man remains in a serious condition and is under police guard.

"Two other children aged 10 and 13, who were also in the house at the time of the incident, are being cared for by relatives and supported by specialist Police Officers.

“I can reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of exactly what happened this morning.