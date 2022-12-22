Harrogate and Ripon pubs announce sale on food and drink throughout January

The Wetherspoons pubs are reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals from Tuesday 3 till Tuesday 17 January.

The drinks featured in the sale include a range of draught beers and ciders, spirits, low and alcohol-free drinks and a range of soft and hot drinks.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with offers on a number of breakfast items, a selection of burgers and small plates dishes.

Wetherspoons in Harrogate and Ripon have announced a sale on food and drink throughout January

Will Thornton, Manager of The Winter Gardens, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

