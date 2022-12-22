News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate and Ripon pubs announce sale on food and drink throughout January

The Winter Gardens in Harrogate and The Unicorn Hotel in Ripon will reduce their food and drink prices throughout January.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Wetherspoons pubs are reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals from Tuesday 3 till Tuesday 17 January.

The drinks featured in the sale include a range of draught beers and ciders, spirits, low and alcohol-free drinks and a range of soft and hot drinks.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with offers on a number of breakfast items, a selection of burgers and small plates dishes.

Wetherspoons in Harrogate and Ripon have announced a sale on food and drink throughout January
Will Thornton, Manager of The Winter Gardens, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes and this year and I believe that the sale will prove popular with our customers.”

