St Robert's Catholic Primary School

Here are 14 pictures of children in Christmas nativity plays at schools across the Harrogate district

It's that time of year again – children have been dressing up and putting on a show for their families in the school nativity.

By Lucy Chappell
42 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 4:47pm

Don’t miss this weeks edition (Thursday, November 22) of the Harrogate Advertiser series featuring youngsters in their Christmas nativity plays at primary schools in Harrogate, Nidderdale, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby.

1. Nativity

Summerbridge Community Primary School

Photo: Summerbridge Community Primary School

2. Nativity

Summerbridge Community Primary School

Photo: Summerbridge Community Primary School

3. Nativity

Sicklinghall Community Primary School

Photo: Sicklinghall Community Primary School

4. Nativity

Sicklinghall Community Primary School

Photo: Sicklinghall Community Primary School

HarrogateWetherbyRiponKnaresboroughNidderdale