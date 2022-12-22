Crews from Summerbridge and Harrogate attended to the fire within a domestic property in Summerbridge at 12.41pm on Wedneday (December 21).

The fire had spread from a log burner and flue and firefighters used small tools to cut away the area of wall and remove the flue.

A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire and a thermal image camera was used to check for any further hotspots.