Firefighters called to fire at property in Harrogate district village
Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire inside a property yesterday afternoon.
By Lucy Chappell
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Crews from Summerbridge and Harrogate attended to the fire within a domestic property in Summerbridge at 12.41pm on Wedneday (December 21).
The fire had spread from a log burner and flue and firefighters used small tools to cut away the area of wall and remove the flue.
A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire and a thermal image camera was used to check for any further hotspots.