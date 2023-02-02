Harrogate motorists urged to 'wipe the plate clean' to avoid £1,000 fine

During patrols, North Yorkshire Police have had to stop a number of vehicles with registration plates that were so dirty they were either difficult to read or completely illegible.

Most drivers were given verbal warnings but a small number of plates were so bad that the driver had to be reported.

While it is not an offence to have a dirty vehicle, it is an offence to have an obscured registration plate or one that is not easily distinguishable.

Harrogate motorists are being urged to keep their number plates visible this winter to avoid paying a £1,000 fine

There are several reasons for this such as if the vehicle is stolen, it makes it much harder for police to find it and reunite it with its rightful owner.

Also if the vehicle is involved in a crime, such as driving off from a collision or leaving a petrol station without paying for fuel, it would be difficult for police to trace.

Officers from the Richmondshire Safer Neighbourhood Team had to stop a number of vehicles recently, in addition to their normal patrol duties.

Inspector Martin Metcalfe said: “It was very disappointing to see that over a few days on our patrols we had to speak with 50 drivers who had obscured registration plates.

“Forty two were verbally warned about them and eight were reported for the offence, as they were so severe, being warned was not appropriate.

“So this is a gentle reminder to all drivers to check their vehicles before setting off on their journey to ensure their number plate can be read easily.”

The maximum penalty for having an obscured registration plate or one that is not easily distinguishable is £1,000.