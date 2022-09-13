The Queen: Dean of Ripon leads tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her passing

The Very Rev John Dobson described the Queen as "one of the world’s greatest figures of our time" and paid tribute to her dedicated life as a "monarch to the wellbeing of the people of this nation, the commonwealth and the wider world".

He said: "With the whole Cathedral community, I was very sorry to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.

"She was a faithful Christian who drew on her faith to serve God and the common good in the role that God had given her. She wasn’t pious and didn’t let her exalted status unduly affect her. She reigned with great integrity.

"She was a great servant of her people and an unequalled example of public service over the last century.

"The nation and commonwealth have done well to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with great warmth and sincere gratitude.

"Our Jubilee service on 2 June was a golden moment in the life of the Cathedral which will remain in our memories for many years to come.

"We commend Her late Majesty’s soul to God’s sure keeping and pray for comfort and grace for His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family."

After the Queen died as the UK's longest-serving monarch last Thursday, proclamations of the accession of her son King Charles III were made at Ripon Town Hall on Sunday.

A service of commemoration will now take place at Ripon Cathedral this Sunday at 3.30pm as the period of national mourning continues across the UK. This service will be led the Bishop of Leeds, the Rt. Revd Nick Baines, and visitors are asked to arrive by 3pm.

The following day will mark the Queen's funeral which will be televised at the Cathedral from 9.30am.

Throughout the period of mourning, the Cathedral is open for extended hours each day from 8am until 7pm for the lighting of candles and prayer until the day of the funeral.

People are invited to sign the book of condolence leaving their own messages.