The Queen: Harrogate bus operator announces service arrangements for day of Her Majesty's funeral
Transdev have announced its service arrangements for Monday, September 19 – the date of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, to be held at Westminster Abbey in London.
In a statement, the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy has confirmed the day will be a Bank Holiday to allow individuals, businesses, and other organisations an opportunity to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate her reign.
Bus operator Transdev, whose Yorkshire network includes services run by The Harrogate Bus Company, Team Pennine, The Keighley Bus Company, Flyer, Cityzap, York and Country and Coastliner, will provide a Sunday service on this day.
Alex Hornby, Transdev CEO, said: “We have carefully considered the needs of our customers, many of whom will want to be with family on this day, along with our colleagues who will also wish to commemorate Her Majesty’s reign.“A Sunday timetable will be in operation throughout our Yorkshire network on Monday, September 19.
" Normal weekday timetables will resume the following day, Tuesday, September 20.”
Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, electronic destination displays on Transdev buses have carried the simple message “Thank You, Ma’am” in recognition of the Monarch’s 70 years of service to the nation.
For full details of all Transdev bus routes and tickets, head to transdevbus.co.uk or download the free Transdev Go mobile app.