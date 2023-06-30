‘We couldn’t have done it without them’ - Ripon Rugby Club thanks sponsors for ‘incredible tour’ experience

The tour was led by team player, Sam Stoddart and Club President, Keith Anderson who played a key role in seeking the sponsorship which took players to Bournemouth 7’s, the world's largest sports and music festival.

The Gazette spoke to Sam Stoddart about the tour and why Ripon Rugby Club plays an important role within Ripon’s community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We had a brilliant tour. It’s the biggest sport and music festival in the world, with over 30,000 people and 400 teams from all over the world.

Ripon Rugby Club on tour

“The tour was led by myself and Keith Anderson who was involved in finding sponsors for the club - we definitely couldn’t have done it without them. “

“The idea came after a few beers.

“We knew it would be brilliant for the boys to have the experience.

“Rugby clubs go on tour to get out, quite often abroad, play against different countries, not to mention the social aspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We opened up the idea to see who wanted to come, there was a lot of interest.”

The tour cost each player £450 each even with the sponsorship.

Mr Stoddart said: “The sponsors knocked the cost down so the lads could get a custom kit with logos on.

“We paid for all the glamping but it was a luxury well worth paying for.

“We went into play on Saturday and played well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then on the second day, we were met by a team from South Africa, who were very competitive, some players at a professional standard.

“The games are only seven minutes long per half, so you have to be quick to win.

“They knocked us out but it meant we had the final day to relax and enjoy the festival.

“It was an incredible experience, we’ve made real memories.

“All the boys played this season, they're a great set of lads and it's good for the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon Rugby Club is always looking to expand, gain new players and welcome people to enjoy the club.

The club will be hosting open days to create new interest including the women's team - Ripon Bluebells.

Mr Stoddart said: “It’s very much a community club, trying to bring everyone together and help people out.

“Our free annual beer festival last weekend was a huge success, it brought people out and hopefully introduced some new people to the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club President, Keith Anderson and the players who attended the tour would like to thank the following for sponsorship for making it all possible:

KA Anderson, Grantham Arms Boroughbridge, Fox and Hounds Langthorpe, Glow Lighting, Black Swan Ripon, Hill Interiors, Thomas Peacock Construction, Voakes Pies and NR Marsden Contracted for their kind sponsors.