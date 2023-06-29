News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: 11 pictures of Ripon Rugby Club on tour at the worlds largest sports and music Festival –Bournemouth 7’s

Ripon Rugby Club have expressed their deepest thanks to the sponsors of this year’s tour in what was described as an ‘incredible experience’ for the lads.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST

A tour to the world’s biggest music and sports festival attended by Ripon Rugby Club in June was sponsored by a number of local businesses and ‘simply couldn’t have happened without them’ said members.

Here are representatives of Ripon Rugby Club having the time of their live’s at Bournemouth 7’s.

Ripon Rugby Club tour was a resounding success.

Ripon Rugby Club on tour 2023

Ripon Rugby Club tour was a resounding success. Photo: Ripon Rugby Club

The club arrive to Bournemouth 7's full of excitement for the weekend's games and events

Ripon Rugby Club on tour

The club arrive to Bournemouth 7's full of excitement for the weekend's games and events Photo: Ripon Rugby Club

The tour was intended to give the club a chance to get out and experience the wider world of sport at the festival also known as the "Sporting Glastonbury"

Ripon Rugby Club on tour

The tour was intended to give the club a chance to get out and experience the wider world of sport at the festival also known as the "Sporting Glastonbury" Photo: Ripon Rugby Club

Ripon Rugby Club ready to face teams from all over the world. After taking the victory in their first game they faced a highly competitive team from South Africa for the second match.

Ripon Rugby Club on tour

Ripon Rugby Club ready to face teams from all over the world. After taking the victory in their first game they faced a highly competitive team from South Africa for the second match. Photo: Ripon Rugby Club

