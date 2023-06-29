IN PICTURES: 11 pictures of Ripon Rugby Club on tour at the worlds largest sports and music Festival –Bournemouth 7’s
Ripon Rugby Club have expressed their deepest thanks to the sponsors of this year’s tour in what was described as an ‘incredible experience’ for the lads.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST
A tour to the world’s biggest music and sports festival attended by Ripon Rugby Club in June was sponsored by a number of local businesses and ‘simply couldn’t have happened without them’ said members.
Here are representatives of Ripon Rugby Club having the time of their live’s at Bournemouth 7’s.
