New swimming pool in Ripon set to open to the public in December

The newly refurbished swimming pool in Ripon is due to open in December following an investment project by Harrogate Borough Council

The pool, and accompanying facilities, will be handed-over by Willmott Dixon – the borough council’s appointed contractor – in early November.

Following this date, the council will carry out the necessary staff training and final work needed to prepare the facility for opening on Wednesday 8 December.

The energy efficient facility offers a new six-lane 25metre pool, modern changing rooms, sauna suite, new main entrance with lobby area as well as a new car park, sheltered cycle rack and electric car charging points.

The pool has 70 per cent more water space compared to the ageing Ripon Spa Baths and a wealth of improvements that come with modern, fit-for-purpose leisure facilities.

These include the AngelEye pool safety system that, with the use of underwater cameras, assists lifeguards to detect whether swimmers are in danger or drowning.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council' s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, and chair of the board of directors at Brimhams Active, said: "The addition of the new swimming pool is a major development for Ripon and the surrounding area and I’m delighted to announce that it will be officially opened this December."

So that staff can be transferred across to the new facility, familiarise themselves with the running of the building and receive the necessary training on revised operational procedures ahead of the opening, Ripon Spa Baths will close on Sunday 7 November.

Councillor Lumley added: "Operational procedures have elements specific to the layout of individual facilities which require rigorous staff training and testing. Our new pool also contains advances in technology which require further specific training.

"Therefore, to ensure we can operate our new facility safely and effectively, we will close the existing baths in early November to allow sufficient time to do this.

"I hope swimmers will be excited by the new six-lane 25metre pool. It is significantly bigger than the baths and will offer even more people the opportunity to go swimming."

Mark Tweedie, managing director of Brimhams Active, said: “Swimming is one of the most popular and beneficial ways to start and stay active, it’s a truly inclusive activity no matter age or ability.

"This amazing new facility will provide residents with local access to great swimming experiences for a generation to come, I’d like to thank Harrogate Borough Council for their bold and brave vision to provide unprecedented levels of investment into leisure and wellbeing across the district."

The investment in Ripon will be complemented by further multi-million pound investment at the Hydro in Harrogate and a new leisure and wellness centre in Knaresborough.