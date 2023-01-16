Latest Covid-19 infection figures reveal one in 25 have virus in Harrogate

In new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), it revealed that around one in 25 people in Craven; Hambleton; Harrogate; Richmondshire; Ryedale; Scarborough; Selby were estimated to have Covid-19 in the week ending January 3.

This represents 4.09 per cent of the population and is the fifth highest infection rate in Yorkshire and The Humber.

The proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19 decreased in England and Wales over the New Year period.

In the week ending 3 January, an estimated 2.2 million people were estimated to have the virus in England.

This equates to 4.02% of the population (a decrease from 4.52% in the previous week) and represents around one in 25 people.

The figures are all based on random PCR testing of private households, regardless of whether people are showing symptoms.