News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

“In Yorkshire alone there are over 10,000 people living with Parkinson’s”- 138 walkers set to raise £15,000 from Ripley fundraiser event

138 walkers have taken part in a Walk for Parkinson’s event from the Star Club in Ripley on Sunday, September 3, to support research into the condition which affects over 10,000 people in Yorkshire.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:19 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fundraisers had the choice of a one mile or five and a half mile route from the Star Club, through the village of Ripley along Hollybank Lane to Hampsthwaite before looping round and heading back to Ripley, taking in some stunning views on the way back.

Parkinson’s UK is set to raise £15,000 from the day which will help fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parkinson’s occurs when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Whilst some are treatable, many of the drugs can have serious side effects.

138 walkers took part in a Walk for Parkinson’s event from the Star Club in Ripley, and are set to raise £15,000.138 walkers took part in a Walk for Parkinson’s event from the Star Club in Ripley, and are set to raise £15,000.
138 walkers took part in a Walk for Parkinson’s event from the Star Club in Ripley, and are set to raise £15,000.
Most Popular

Parkinson’s is a life changing condition that gets worse over time. There is currently no known cure.

Read More
Ripon community raises ‘unimaginable’ £41,261 in support of Ukrainian teen who l...

Jacquie McGuire, Community Fundraiser for Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said:“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Ripley as well as all the volunteers who made the event possible.

“In Yorkshire alone there are over 10,000 people living with Parkinson’s. The amazing efforts of everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s has helped us drive forward the groundbreaking research we urgently need to transform the lives of people affected by the condition.”

To find out more about fundraising for Parkinson’s UK visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising

Related topics:Parkinson's UKYorkshireRipley