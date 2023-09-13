“In Yorkshire alone there are over 10,000 people living with Parkinson’s”- 138 walkers set to raise £15,000 from Ripley fundraiser event
Fundraisers had the choice of a one mile or five and a half mile route from the Star Club, through the village of Ripley along Hollybank Lane to Hampsthwaite before looping round and heading back to Ripley, taking in some stunning views on the way back.
Parkinson’s UK is set to raise £15,000 from the day which will help fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.
Parkinson’s occurs when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Whilst some are treatable, many of the drugs can have serious side effects.
Parkinson’s is a life changing condition that gets worse over time. There is currently no known cure.
Jacquie McGuire, Community Fundraiser for Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said:“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Ripley as well as all the volunteers who made the event possible.
“In Yorkshire alone there are over 10,000 people living with Parkinson’s. The amazing efforts of everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s has helped us drive forward the groundbreaking research we urgently need to transform the lives of people affected by the condition.”
To find out more about fundraising for Parkinson’s UK visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising