Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fundraisers had the choice of a one mile or five and a half mile route from the Star Club, through the village of Ripley along Hollybank Lane to Hampsthwaite before looping round and heading back to Ripley, taking in some stunning views on the way back.

Parkinson’s UK is set to raise £15,000 from the day which will help fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkinson’s occurs when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Whilst some are treatable, many of the drugs can have serious side effects.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

138 walkers took part in a Walk for Parkinson’s event from the Star Club in Ripley, and are set to raise £15,000.

Parkinson’s is a life changing condition that gets worse over time. There is currently no known cure.

Jacquie McGuire, Community Fundraiser for Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said:“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Ripley as well as all the volunteers who made the event possible.

“In Yorkshire alone there are over 10,000 people living with Parkinson’s. The amazing efforts of everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s has helped us drive forward the groundbreaking research we urgently need to transform the lives of people affected by the condition.”