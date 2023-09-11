Ripon community raises ‘unimaginable’ £41,261 in support of Ukrainian teen who lost family in A61 crash

Watch more videos on Shots!

The event was held in support of the bereaved teenager whose mother Daria Bartienieva, 35, brother Ihor Bartieniev, six, and step-sister Anastasiia Bartienieva, 15, all died in the collision on the A61 in South Stainley, just outside Harrogate.

All of the victims were Ukrainian refugees who settled in Ripon after arriving in 2022.

The Black Swan pub pulled together an event which generated an ‘overwhelming response’ by the community in support of the tragedy.

A fundraising event which took place at The Black Swan and raised a total of £41,261.00 would like to thank all those who supported the cause.

Sara Hirst, landlady at the Black Swan, said: “We had to do something quickly.

“It massively affected the entire community as it's such an unthinkable tragedy.

“We understand you can’t put a price on such a loss.

“But it's important to bring people together in support during these hard times.”

Ms Hirst, along with fellow organisers Kelly Hirst and Donna Chilcott, told the Gazette an ‘incredible’ total of £41,261.00 had been raised so far.

She said: “We just hope it will make a huge difference to the young lady who needs it the most.”

The evening, which started at 4pm, included live music, entertainment and a raffle to draw in support of the fundraiser.

Whilst additional personal fundraisers will take place, the ladies will now step down from direct involvement after an ‘unimaginable week’.

All three women said that they would like to thank everyone who came to support the fundraiser, including those who donated raffle prizes and said generosity from the community had ‘totally blown them away’.