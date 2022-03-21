Harrogate charity launches new free mobility-aids donation scheme

Disability Action Yorkshire currently has a selection of walking frames, crutches, wheelchairs and walking sticks in its Hornbeam Park warehouse – all of which can be borrowed or kept.

Whilst the charity is regularly given mobility items, it also receives calls from members of the public asking if they have pieces that they can use in emergency situations.

Only last week, the charity was contacted by the father of a disabled daughter whose wheelchair had broken and one was needed so that she could attend a family event.

Disability Action Yorkshire has launched a new scheme to supply a variety of mobility aids to people in need – for free

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive, said: “We are regularly donated mobility equipment, and now we are giving people the opportunity to either borrow items for a short period, or to permanently keep them.

“There are times when, for some reason or another, someone might need a wheelchair or a walking frame quickly. But where do they go for them?

“The answer is us.

"We have equipment and we want it to be used, and to benefit people with mobility issues.

"We are not asking for any money in return, as we see this as helping those in need.”

Those in need of mobility equipment should phone Disability Action Yorkshire on 01423 855410 or email [email protected]