Harrogate carers encouraged to take part in study into impact of pandemic on the industry

The new research aims to capture the experiences of unpaid carers during the pandemic, so that lessons can be learned.

Carers’ Resource, the local charity supporting unpaid carers, has been funded by NHS England to carry out the study.

A short online questionnaire has been developed and can be completed, anonymously, at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Carers_pandemic_experienceParticipants can also enter a prize draw to win a £20 Morrisons voucher.

Carers' Resource is asking carers across the Harrogate district to take part in a study to discover the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry

A number of local carers will also be interviewed as part of the research, along with staff and volunteers from Carers’ Resource.

Chris Whiley, CEO of Carers’ Resource, said: “We’d like to encourage as many unpaid carers as possible to take part in this survey, to ensure your voices are heard.

“We know there have been huge challenges for unpaid carers throughout the pandemic.

“At Carers’ Resource, staff and volunteers continued to deliver our services throughout the pandemic, using ingenuity and initiative.

"We offered new online services, doorstep and phone calls, and specialist IT support for people who were struggling to access technology.

“However, we know that during lockdown many other organisations disappeared from view and carers found it difficult to get the support they needed.

"Often our staff were being told by carers that nobody else had been in touch with them.

“This research will help amplify the voices of carers and identify what worked well during the pandemic and what could be improved.

"We will share the results widely and other organisations who work with carers will also be able to use the findings.”

If you are an unpaid carer and would like to be interviewed, anonymously, for the study, you can email [email protected]