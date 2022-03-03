Harrogate Beer Festival set to make popular return this month

After their first year off in three decades due to the Covid pandemic, the 31st Harrogate Beer Festival hosted by Harrogate Roundtable will be returning to The Crown Hotel on March 11 and 12.

The event will offer over 40 cask ales, 10 kegged beers and their usual array of ciders, wine, prosecco and gin.

They will also be showing all of the action from the Six Nations Rugby, as well as hosting live music on both of the festival’s evenings.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harrogate Beer Festival will take place at the Crown Hotel later this month, with proceeds going to charity

With their army of volunteers, they are hoping to create the best party in town.

Andrew Staunton, from Harrogate Roundtable and organiser of the festival, said: “The Harrogate Beer Festival has always proved to be monumental in raising funds for our local charities and we are looking to continue and build on that this year.

"Over the last 21 months, charities have felt a devastating loss of funds at a time when they’ve needed our support more than ever before.

“At Harrogate District Roundtable, we’ve continued to raise awareness, provide support and financial aid wherever possible.

“In November last year, we saw the return of the Harrogate Bonfire and we are so grateful for the support given by our wonderful community.

“We hope that the Harrogate Beer Festival will continue to raise much needed funds for some very worthwhile local charities.

“This year we will be supporting the Samaritans, Martin House Children’s Hospice and the Harrogate Special Care Baby Unit.

“We look forward to welcoming you to our event and thank you for your support.”

Tickets are now available to purchase online via the Harrogate Beer Festival website at a cost of £12 each and there will also be a limited number available on the door at £15 each.

Wristbands are also available from £60 which includes unlimited drinks, limited edition glass and much more.

Sponsorship deals are available for any local businesses wanting to take up advertising opportunities, with space on screens throughout the venue, while discounted tickets, unlimited drinks tokens, food and early access are included within the package.

Doors will open to sponsors on Friday, March 11 at 1.30pm, with the public entrance from 7pm until 11pm.

The festival will also be held on Saturday, March 12 from 1.30pm until 11pm.