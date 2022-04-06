Calls to parents as Covid vaccine now offered across Harrogate district to children aged 5 to 11 years old

Parents and carers of 5 to 11-year-olds in the region are reminded that vaccination against Covid-19 offers the best protection from illness for their children, and those around them.

In the North East and Yorkshire there are approximately 687,000 children in this age group eligible to receive the vaccine.

Bookings can be made through the National Booking Service or by calling 119.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children aged between 5 and 11 years old are now eligible to get their Covid jab

Dr Yvette Oade, NHS Clinical Lead for the Covid regional vaccination programme, says two doses of the vaccine should give children long-lasting protection against serious complications of infection.

She said: “We want our children to go to school, do the things they love and spend time with their family and friends, but Covid-19 is still active in our communities and is causing some children to miss out on their education and things they enjoy.

“The Covid vaccine is making a big difference to help protect us all – research and experience tells us it can prevent the worst effects of the virus and reduce the risk of infection to children.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommends 5 to 11-year-olds are offered the vaccine to boost immunity and increase their protection against any future waves of Covid-19.

For most children, Covid is a mild illness that may require a few days off school but rarely leads to complications and for very few children, the symptoms may be more serious or last longer.

Children aged 5 to 11 years with no underlying health conditions are offered two paediatric (children’s) doses of the vaccine, with at least 12 weeks between them.

This dose is smaller than what is given to those aged 12 and over.

If a child has had Covid-19, they will still get extra protection from the vaccine, but will need to wait 12 weeks before getting vaccinated.

Dr Oade added: “You can get your child vaccinated at a site and time convenient for you – at vaccination centres, pharmacies and GPs offering jabs for this age group.

"Please make an appointment through the National Booking Service (NBS) or by calling 119.”

The NHS wants to support families to make an informed choice, and to make things convenient and child friendly for those who do decide to get it.

If you would like to know more about the Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11, see the UK Health Security Agency guide: COVID-19: A guide for parents of children aged 5 to 11