Thousands of children and parents across Harrogate ditch the car to take part in Walk to School Day

Organised by Zero Carbon Harrogate, Harrogate District Walk to School Day is a regular, half-termly event, aiming to not only combat climate change but also to reduce congestion on the roads and improve pupil health and wellbeing.

There have been seven district wide events, with 57 schools taking part over the last academic year.

A total of 25 schools from across Harrogate took part today and children from Killinghall Primary School were joined by Harrogate Town AFC mascot Harry Gator.

A spokesperson for Zero Carbon Harrogate said: “ On this day, primary and secondary schools across the district are asked to ditch their cars and walk or cycle to school.

"Those that live far away use public transport or a car for part of the journey, then ‘park and stride’ the last mile.

“The physical and mental health benefits of exercise are well known, with studies also showing that walking to school improves concentration and helps pupils arrive ready to learn.

"Making the journey on foot, by bike or using public transport means fewer vehicles on the road, benefitting the wider community with less traffic and cleaner air.”

Children at Killinghall Primary School were joined by Harrogate Town AFC mascot Harry Gator for Walk to School Day

There are all the schools who took part in todays Harrogate District Walk to School Day:

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Ashville College

Aspin Park Academy

Bilton Grange Primary School

Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Coppice Valley Primary

Harrogate Grammar School

Highfield Pre and Prep School

Hookstone Chase Primary School

Killinghall Church of England Primary School

Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School

Oatlands Community Junior School

Oatlands Infant School

Outwood Primary Academy Greystone

Pannal Primary School

Ripley Endowed Church of England School

Rossett Acre Primary School

Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

St Mary's Catholic Primary School

St Robert's Catholic Primary School

The Federation of Holy Trinity C of E Schools and Nursery

Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy

Western Primary School

Willow Tree Community Primary School

The next Harrogate District Walk to School Days will take place on May 12 and June 30.

For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk/harrogate-district-walk-to-school-day

