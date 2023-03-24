Thousands of children and parents across Harrogate ditch the car to take part in Walk to School Day
Children and parents at schools across the district have today been taking part in the ever-popular Harrogate District Walk to School Day.
Organised by Zero Carbon Harrogate, Harrogate District Walk to School Day is a regular, half-termly event, aiming to not only combat climate change but also to reduce congestion on the roads and improve pupil health and wellbeing.
There have been seven district wide events, with 57 schools taking part over the last academic year.
A total of 25 schools from across Harrogate took part today and children from Killinghall Primary School were joined by Harrogate Town AFC mascot Harry Gator.
A spokesperson for Zero Carbon Harrogate said: “ On this day, primary and secondary schools across the district are asked to ditch their cars and walk or cycle to school.
"Those that live far away use public transport or a car for part of the journey, then ‘park and stride’ the last mile.
“The physical and mental health benefits of exercise are well known, with studies also showing that walking to school improves concentration and helps pupils arrive ready to learn.
"Making the journey on foot, by bike or using public transport means fewer vehicles on the road, benefitting the wider community with less traffic and cleaner air.”
There are all the schools who took part in todays Harrogate District Walk to School Day:
Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
Ashville College
Aspin Park Academy
Bilton Grange Primary School
Birstwith Church of England Primary School
Coppice Valley Primary
Harrogate Grammar School
Highfield Pre and Prep School
Hookstone Chase Primary School
Killinghall Church of England Primary School
Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School
Oatlands Community Junior School
Oatlands Infant School
Outwood Primary Academy Greystone
Pannal Primary School
Ripley Endowed Church of England School
Rossett Acre Primary School
Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
St Mary's Catholic Primary School
St Robert's Catholic Primary School
The Federation of Holy Trinity C of E Schools and Nursery
Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy
Western Primary School
Willow Tree Community Primary School
The next Harrogate District Walk to School Days will take place on May 12 and June 30.
For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk/harrogate-district-walk-to-school-day