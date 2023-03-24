News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best pubs to visit in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to pubs across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:08 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:08 GMT

Looking for somewhere to go out for a pint or two with your family or friends?

In no particular order, here are the best places to go in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7LQ

1. The Prince of Wales, Harrogate

Located at High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7LQ Photo: Archive

Located at 4 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2TJ

2. Blues Bar, Harrogate

Located at 4 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2TJ Photo: Archive

Located at Crimple Lane, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1DF

3. The Travellers Rest, Harrogate

Located at Crimple Lane, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1DF Photo: Archive

Located at Low Bridge, Knaresborough, HG5 8HZ

4. Mother Shipton Inn, Knaresborough

Located at Low Bridge, Knaresborough, HG5 8HZ Photo: Archive

