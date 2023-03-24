Bettys in Harrogate named as one of the best places for afternoon tea in the UK by The Times

The Times has this week revealed a list of their 23 best places for afternoon tea, with Bettys named as one of the best in the country.

Other big-name venues that are on the list include The Ritz, Fortnum and Mason, Claridge’s and The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh.

In the article written by Andy Lynes, it praised Betty’s for its ‘buzzy and atmospheric’ atmosphere.

Bettys in Harrogate has been named as one of the best places for afternoon tea in the UK by The Times

It said: “This century-old tea room in Harrogate town centre is so renowned that it’s almost a synonym for afternoon tea.

