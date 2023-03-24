News you can trust since 1836
Bettys in Harrogate named as one of the best places for afternoon tea in the UK by The Times

Bettys, based on Parliament Street in Harrogate, has been named as one of the best places for afternoon tea in the UK.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 09:50 GMT

The Times has this week revealed a list of their 23 best places for afternoon tea, with Bettys named as one of the best in the country.

Other big-name venues that are on the list include The Ritz, Fortnum and Mason, Claridge’s and The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh.

In the article written by Andy Lynes, it praised Betty’s for its ‘buzzy and atmospheric’ atmosphere.

Bettys in Harrogate has been named as one of the best places for afternoon tea in the UK by The Times
It said: “This century-old tea room in Harrogate town centre is so renowned that it’s almost a synonym for afternoon tea.

"You may have to wait in line for the traditional tea in the buzzy and atmospheric main dining room, but you can beat the queues by booking for the Imperial room where the menu includes a caramel and chocolate pillow and passion fruit and lemon macaroon.”

HarrogateEdinburgh