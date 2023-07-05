News you can trust since 1836
Thirty-six schools in Harrogate district ditch cars to show their support for latest Walk to School Day

A remarkable 10, 000 students and their families from 36 schools in the Harrogate district left their cars at home for the journey to school in the latest successful Walk to School Day.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Each time since the half-termly event was first launched, Harrogate Town Football Club’s mascot Harry Gator has made an exciting visit to a local school to walk in with pupils.

Last Friday saw youngsters at Rossett Acre Primary School in Harrogate enjoy a fantastic morning walking in to school with Harry Gator.

Headteacher Corrine Penhale said, "Our families always take part enthusiastically on the Walk to School Days, and the visit from Harry Gator made it very exciting for the pupils this time.

Harrogate District Walk to School Day - Pupils from Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School showing their support last Friday, June 30.Harrogate District Walk to School Day - Pupils from Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School showing their support last Friday, June 30.
"Reducing our carbon footprint as a school community is so important to us.”

Rossett Acre is part of the Red Kite Trust of schools, and CEO Richard Sherrif joined pupils, too, to congratulate them for taking part.

“It was a delight to be able to support the Walk to School Day at Rossett Acre,” said Mr Sheriff.

"As a Trust we are committed to doing all we can to reduce our carbon footprint and make sustainability a thread through all our work.”

Rossett Acre Primary School pupils with Richard Sheriff, Director of Red Kite Alliance and CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust, and Zero Carbon Harrogate's Jemima Parker.Rossett Acre Primary School pupils with Richard Sheriff, Director of Red Kite Alliance and CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust, and Zero Carbon Harrogate's Jemima Parker.
The event is organised by Zero Carbon Harrogate who point out that cars are one of the biggest contributor of carbon emissions in North Yorkshire.

Taking part in Harrogate Walk to School Day can help schools achieve national accreditations, including the likes of the Healthy Schools Award, Eco Schools and Modeshift STAR.

Pupils at Willow Tree Community Primary School, Harrogate supporting Harrogate District Walk to School Day.Pupils at Willow Tree Community Primary School, Harrogate supporting Harrogate District Walk to School Day.
These youngsters from St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Knaresborough swapped the car for cycling and walking.These youngsters from St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Knaresborough swapped the car for cycling and walking.
A hug to help the planet - A pupil from Rossett Acre Primary School with Harry Gator from Harrogate Town football club.A hug to help the planet - A pupil from Rossett Acre Primary School with Harry Gator from Harrogate Town football club.
