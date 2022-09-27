Ripon primary school praised after receiving 'good' rating from Ofsted inspectors

Outwood Primary Academy Greystone, based on Quarry Moor Lane, was rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted inspectors following an inspection in May, the first the school had undergone since joining the Outwood Grange Academies Trust in 2018.

The school, formerly Greystone Community Primary School, was previously rated as ‘Inadequate’ after an inspection in June 2017.The school was rated ‘good’ in areas including, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, as well as leadership and management, but received the highest rating of ‘outstanding’ for its early years provision.

The report stated: “The transformation in early years is impressive and children have an excellent start to their education.

Outwood Primary Academy Greystone in Ripon has received a 'good' rating from Ofsted inspectors

“The curriculum is ambitious.

"It provides children with the foundations they need for their next stage of education.

“Children learn through well-sequenced, interesting activities in the well-resourced indoor and outdoor classrooms.”

The report also gives recognition of Outwood Primary Academy Greystone being an inclusive academy where “pupils with SEND successfully access the same curriculum as their peers.”

It also included praise for teachers, stating: “Teachers carefully adapt the curriculum.

"They provide support based on the specific needs of the pupil.”

Emma Abbott, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Greystone, said: “We are delighted that the hard work of the school community has been recognised by Ofsted and we are now officially a 'good' school with an 'outstanding' early years foundation stage.

“Since joining the Outwood family, the academy has gone from strength to strength, raising standards and transforming lives.

"We are proud that the report acknowledges that 'pupils love to learn at Greystone' and that they are 'happy and feel safe.'”

In the report, Ofsted inspectors highlighted the pupils’ enthusiasm for reading, commenting: “Pupils love to read and leaders have ensured that ‘reading is irresistible’.

"Reading ambassadors share their favourite books during assemblies and pupils are confident and fluent readers.

"This is because the school’s phonics programme is well embedded and delivered.”

One parent echoed the views of many, stating: “I would wholeheartedly recommend this school to any parent who places a high value on their child’s academic progress and personal development.”