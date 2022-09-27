Missing Harrogate schoolgirl found safe and well

The police issued an appeal for help yesterday afternoon after the girl had failed to return home since Thursday.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We are really pleased to say that the missing Harrogate schoolgirl who was last seen on Thursday, September 22 has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

The Harrogate schoolgirl, who has been missing since Thursday, has been found safe and well according to North Yorkshire Police

