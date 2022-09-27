News you can trust since 1836
Missing Harrogate schoolgirl found safe and well

The Harrogate schoolgirl who has been missing since Thursday has been found safe and well according to North Yorkshire Police.

By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 9:45 am

The police issued an appeal for help yesterday afternoon after the girl had failed to return home since Thursday.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We are really pleased to say that the missing Harrogate schoolgirl who was last seen on Thursday, September 22 has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

We have removed our coverage from our website and social media accounts.

