Ripon Grammar School students raise over £8,000 for charity

Challenged with fundraising during the Covid pandemic, the school’s creative student leaders came up with a host of activities, from onesie pool jumps to carpool karaoke, sumo wrestling, 10km runs, dance performances and bungee challenges to help raise vital funds for the charity.

The Survivors Trust provide assistance and networking for over 120 specialist rape and sexual violence support organisations throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Sixth former Tristan Paris said that students were determined to help make a difference.

He said: “We voted to raise money for The Survivors Trust because we feel very passionately about it and wanted to help raise money and awareness.

“Social distancing and keeping everyone in their separate ‘bubbles’ during the pandemic made things more difficult, so we were just so pleased we managed to raise any money at all at such a difficult time for everyone.

“After everything that has happened, it meant a lot to have fun as a school community to raise money for a worthwhile charity.”

Fay Maxted OBE, chief executive of The Survivors Trust, said that she was astounded at how much students raised during the pandemic, when victims and survivors of abuse needed help from the charity more than ever.

She said: “A massive thank you to Ripon Grammar School from the bottom of our hearts.

“It is an amazing achievement and this will make such a huge difference and will help to keep our help lines and live chat going.

“So many people have reached out for support and help and it is so important there is someone there to answer.”

Every week, The Survivors Trust helpline receives 350 calls, while 4,500 people visit its website.

She added: "“The vast majority of people are kind, caring and compassionate.

"We deal with the minority who are not, who are abusive to other people but most people want to help.”

The trust’s 120 member agencies in the United Kingdom and Ireland work with 100,000 people regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age and physical or learning disabilities each year.

On her visit to the school, she told students how it is never too late to make a difference and thanked them for raising awareness: “Just to get our name out there is wonderful.

"It’s a miserable topic and a horrible subject matter and if it’s kept secret and not talked about it becomes a toxic environment for victims and survivors.

“The biggest challenge is the culture of silence and taboo.

"It is such an important subject and it’s important to raise awareness and there is hope if someone gets the right help, that makes a huge difference."

Head girl at Ripon Grammar School, Eloise Hopkins, said: “This year’s charity week was a great success and we would like to thank everyone for their participation, donations and support.”

Head boy, Marcus Bartlem, added: "It was incredibly successful in raising as much money as possible whilst also allowing students to enjoy themselves.