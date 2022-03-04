Children of St Peter's Church of England Primary School with Headteacher Mr Griffiths

PICTURE SPECIAL: Here are 19 photos of children across the Harrogate district dressed up celebrating World Book Day

On Thursday, youngsters across the Harrogate district dressed up as their favourite book characters to celebrate World Book Day.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:48 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:00 pm

World Book Day was created by UNESCO on April 23, 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading and is marked in over 100 countries around the globe.

The first World Book Day in the United Kingdom and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

Hundreds of youngsters across the Harrogate district dressed up as their favourite book characters to celebrate World Book Day on Thursday and here are just some of them.

1. World Book Day 2022

Belmont Grosvenor School

Photo: Belmont Grosvenor School

2. World Book Day 2022

Izzabella Speakman (aged 10) dressed up as Cruella De Vil

Photo: Fleur Hughes

3. World Book Day 2022

Lottie Smith (year two) of Western Primary School dressed up as Harry Potter

Photo: Claire Smith

4. World Book Day 2022

Outwood Primary Academy Greystone

Photo: Outwood Primary Academy Greystone

