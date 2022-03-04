PICTURE SPECIAL: Here are 19 photos of children across the Harrogate district dressed up celebrating World Book Day

World Book Day was created by UNESCO on April 23, 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading and is marked in over 100 countries around the globe.

The first World Book Day in the United Kingdom and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

Hundreds of youngsters across the Harrogate district dressed up as their favourite book characters to celebrate World Book Day on Thursday and here are just some of them.

There is still time to submit your photos of your little ones as we will be releasing a second edition next week!

Please send them in to [email protected] or [email protected] and include your child’s name, age, school/nursery and character.

1. World Book Day 2022 Belmont Grosvenor School Photo: Belmont Grosvenor School Photo Sales

2. World Book Day 2022 Izzabella Speakman (aged 10) dressed up as Cruella De Vil Photo: Fleur Hughes Photo Sales

3. World Book Day 2022 Lottie Smith (year two) of Western Primary School dressed up as Harry Potter Photo: Claire Smith Photo Sales

4. World Book Day 2022 Outwood Primary Academy Greystone Photo: Outwood Primary Academy Greystone Photo Sales