Cross country fun for Harrogate pupils at inter-school competition

Twenty-six children from Year 3 and 4 at Willow Tree Primary School took part in the event where they ran two laps of the school’s field – a total distance of 1,200m.

The sun was shining throughout the event, helping the children keep in high spirits and they even had the chance to wear the school’s new sport tops.

Year 4 pupil Joshua was thrilled to take part and afterwards said: “In the Year 4 race there were 105 competitors.

Year 3 and 4 pupils from Willow Tree Primary School enjoyed taking part in a recent inter-school cross country competition

"It was a great opportunity to see friends from other schools too.

"Although it was a race, there was a lot of friendliness and it was a lot of fun.

"My favourite part was running past where the other Willow Tree competitors were standing because they were cheering me and all the other competitors on.”

Jade Duncan, Sport Lead at Willow Tree Primary School, added: “We’ve been so pleased to see a return to inter-school events this year after such a long-enforced break.

"The children always have such a positive experience taking part in competitions and love being given the chance to work as a team.