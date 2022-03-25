Harrogate district areas with the highest Covid infections in the past week

There were 570,550 positive cases in the United Kingdom in the week ending March 17, a huge 39% jump on the week before.

Some 366 of the UK’s 380 local authorities (96%) saw cases rise in the past week, with two areas - Torridge in Devon and Burnley in Lancashire - seeing cases double.

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘Stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.

At a regional level, Scotland still had the highest case rate in the week to March 17, at 1,619 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by the South West, with 1,200 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 412 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests, except in Wales where only PCRs are counted.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 17.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Harrogate district with the highest case rates right now.

Source: UK Government - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Harrogate West & Pannal This neighbourhood had 1232.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 114.3% from the week before

2. Starbeck This neighbourhood had 1222.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 83.6% from the week before

3. Central Harrogate This neighbourhood had 1096.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 206.6% from the week before

4. Bilton This neighbourhood had 1034.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 38.8% from the week before