When do the clocks go forward and why do we change them?

British Summer Time is a mechanism to make the most of increased summer daylight hours in the northern hemisphere.

Although this change has no effect on the length of each day, sunrise and sunset each appear an hour later in the summer and this was particularly significant at the introduction of British Summer Time in the early 20th century.

When do the clocks go forward in 2022?

British Summer TIme begins this weekend as the clocks move forward by one hour in the early hours of Sunday morning

The clocks always go forward at 1.00am on the final Sunday of March, which will be this weekend on Sunday, March 27.

The change always happens on a weekend, in the middle of the night, to ensure that there is limited disruption for schools and businesses.

Will I lose or gain an hour in bed?

Unfortunately, the spring forward means that we will lose an hour in bed.

An easy way to remember which way the clocks change is to think ‘spring forward' and 'fall back'.

Why do the clocks change?

The changing of the clocks was suggested by William Willett in 1907, who wished to stop the waste of early morning daylight and introduce brighter evenings during the summer months.

British Summer Time was first introduced in 1916 as an Act of Parliament and over the last century the clocks have continued to move forward each year in March, with only a few exceptions, such as during the Second World War.

Do other countries change the clocks?

About 70 countries have some form of daylight saving time, but it varies from region to region.

Much of Europe and North America, as well as parts of South America and Australasia, change their clocks.

However, many countries in Africa and Asia situated around the equator do not change the time.

Will my phone automatically update the time?

Most devices with internet connection, such as smart phones, should automatically update themselves.

However, watches and clocks in cars and kitchens, for example, won't change automatically so make sure you are ready to wind forward.

When do the clocks go back in 2022?