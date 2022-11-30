News you can trust since 1836
Pupils raise incredible £2,400 for Children in Need and Harrogate Homeless Project

Dressing as superheroes and participating in a series of fun events saw Ashville College pupils raise an impressive £2,412 for Children in Need and the Harrogate Homeless Project.

By Lucy Chappell
41 minutes ago - 1 min read

Pupils in the senior school and sixth form abandoned school uniform for casual clothes, whilst fancy dress was the order of the day in Ashville Acorns Pre-Prep and Prep School.

In the senior school, the charity club stall was very popular, as was Ashville's very own ‘Masked Singer’ competition and a ‘Name the Teddy’ competition.

Some pupils also painted faces and a karaoke competition filled the hallways with enthusiastic singing.

Ashville Acorns Pre-Prep and Prep School pupils showcased impressive creativity as they came dressed as their heroes, with one Year 4 pupil dressing as the College Head, Rhiannon Wilkinson.

Catherine Frieze, College Chaplain and member of the charities committee, said: “Whilst the day was filled with fun and laughter, the main purpose of the day was to raise money for two very worthy causes supporting the most vulnerable in society.

“The amount raised will help both Children in Need and Harrogate Homeless Project to continue the vital work they do nationally, and in the case of Harrogate Homeless Project, right on our very doorstep.”

