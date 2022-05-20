Pupils enjoy a fun day out learning all about buses thanks to The Harrogate Bus Company

Learning and fun do go together – that’s the verdict from pupils at a Harrogate primary school after The Harrogate Bus Company arranged a day out to show them what goes on behind the scenes at its HQ.

Early years pupils from Bilton Grange Primary School visited The Harrogate Bus Company’s Starbeck base to learn about the hard work and fun that goes into running dozens of buses across the town every day.

The youngsters enjoyed a full tour of the bus firm’s Broughton Way depot and saw how new bus drivers are prepared for the road at The Academy, its recently redeveloped training facility on the same site.

Pupils from Bilton Grange Primary School with The Harrogate Bus Company’s Service Delivery Manager Jason Asquith (left) and Teaching Assistant Vicky Sawyer (far right)

Jason Asquith, Harrogate Bus Company’s Service Delivery Manager, said: “We’re delighted to help the pupils from Bilton Grange learn about everything we do to keep our buses on the road for Harrogate.

“We lined up some fun experiences for the youngsters while they were here with us.

"They were all well behaved and a credit to the school and their parents – we enjoyed their visit every bit as much as they clearly did.”

Vicky Sawyer, Teaching Assistant at Bilton Grange Primary School, added: “The children had a fantastic time at the Harrogate bus depot! It linked in brilliantly with our learning at school, and the children really enjoyed the activities that were planned by The Harrogate Bus Company.

“The trip through the bus wash and the ride to the bus station to see the electric buses being charged were both firm favourites, along with designing their own model buses in The Academy classroom.