PICTURE SPECIAL: An epic weekend of fun for everyone in Knaresborough at Glampfest 2022

The Harrogate couple behind last weekend’s Glampfest have said that they were ‘overwhelmed’ by people’s response to the event.

Originally launched five years ago as a way of celebrating the success of their award-winning glamping business Glawning, owners Sarah and James Martin said it had been a truly ‘epic’ weekend.

Sarah said: “James and I are thrilled with how successful Glampfest 2022 was.

“The atmosphere was incredible, the sun was well and truly out, and it was the first festival of the season for many, so everyone was smiling.

“We certainly won’t forget this Glampfest in a hurry. It was an epic weekend in every way.”

As well as offering lots of fun, the event also raised money for two charities, Winston's Wish and Inquest, two charities very close to Sarah and James' hearts.

