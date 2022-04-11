Pupils at Harrogate school showcase their musical talents at annual Acoustic Night

The event, which has been a regular fixture on the school calendar for many years, returned with a flourish after a two year absence, with the young musicians giving impressive performances all round.

Parents, carers and teachers enjoyed acoustic versions of recent pop songs as well as pieces from a variety of other genres, performed by students on a range of instruments in both solo and ensemble settings.

Robin Durbin, Head of Music at Rossett School, said: “Our school aims to offer students lots of opportunities to get involved in music, with a focus on enjoyment as well as proficiency.

Niamh Cunningham performed 'Ballade' on alto saxophone at Rossett School's annual Acoustic Night

"Acoustic Night is a great illustration of this as it is always such an enjoyable event both for our performers and the audience."

The Year 12 BTEC group gave a haunting rendition of Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die', while Niamh Cunningham performed 'Ballade' beautifully on alto sax.

A fantastic solo performance of Tico Tico was given by George Papadopoullos, demonstrating wonderful musicality and full mastery of the instrument.

Further superb performances came from Mille Smith in Year 8, who gave a spirited rendition of Queen's ‘Somebody to Love', ably accompanied by the Year 13 Music Technology students.

Finally, Harvey Kennedy and the Year 13 Band had the crowd waving their arms to Paulo Nutini's 'Last Goodbye'.

Robin added: “Thank you to all of our students who performed on the evening.