New Harrogate Headteacher set to fly into Harrogate to meet pupils and staff

Nathan Sadler will take up his position at Belmont Grosvenor School in September from GEMS Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis in Dubai, where he has worked for the past decade, most recently as Primary Principal.

He is looking forward to joining Belmont Grosvenor Sshool at the start of the new academic year – and is spending two days at the independent prep school later this month in advance of moving to Harrogate over the summer.

As well as meeting current families at Belmont Grosvenor, Mr Sadler is looking forward to meeting parents and children interested in a Belmont Grosvenor School education.

Mr Sadler said: “It is my absolute privilege to be joining Belmont Grosvenor School and I am excited by the opportunity to collectively work with staff, pupils, parents and the governors to celebrate and build on the school’s successes and identity and continue to provide the children with strong foundations to thrive in their ever-changing world."

Prospective families are invited to an open morning on Friday, April 1 from 9.30am to meet Mr Sadler, Belmont Grosvenor School governors, staff and pupils and have a tour of the school’s 20-acre campus in the village of Birstwith, a few miles from the centre of Harrogate.

Mr Sadler has lived in Dubai since 2011, having initially been appointed as Year Leader and Maths Co-ordinator for all primary years at GEMS Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis in Dubai before moving into senior leadership where he has progressed through the school’s leadership team from Assistant Principal to Vice Principal before being appointed Primary Principal in 2020.

A keen sportsman, Mr Sadler, 34, has played competitive football and is now a keen runner, having completed six marathons, more than 20 half marathons and dozens of 10km and 5km events.

Before he flies back to Dubai, he will be squeezing in a marathon in Manchester.

Pupils at Belmont Grosvenor enjoy a wide range of sporting opportunities and Mr Sadler is looking forward to getting involved in them all.

Originally from Norfolk, Mr Sadler is excited about joining Belmont Grosvenor School, rated ‘excellent’ and ‘outstanding’ by independent inspectors, building on its successes and taking the

Harrogate prep school forward to its next chapter.

Mr Sadler added: “I’m very impressed with the school grounds and emphasis placed on outdoor learning opportunities and look forward to embracing the whole school community."