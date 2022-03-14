Pupils at Harrogate school given lessons in sound to improve their wellbeing

Sound meditation practitioner Sudeshna Sarkar of Sound of the Times, turned the Belmont Grosvenor School gym into an oasis of calm and relaxation to run a series of sound workshops with pupils from Years three to six during Children’s Mental Health Week.

And the afternoon proved such a success that Belmont Grosvenor School Head of Wellbeing Nick Wield is hopeful more workshops can be held in the future.

Sudeshna, mum to two Belmont Grosvenor School pupils, said she was overwhelmed by the positive response to the workshop from students.

Pupils at Belmont Grosvenor School have enjoyed a series of sound workshops as part of Children’s Mental Health Week

She said: “I was blown away by the children's existing levels of emotional literacy.

"They were able to articulate their connection to their feelings extremely well and really demonstrated the work that Belmont Grosvenor School is already carrying out to support their emotional development and wellbeing."

During the workshops, the older children were given the opportunity to explore the science behind sound and to learn how sounds can have a healing effect on body and mind.

All pupils had a go at playing the gongs, Himalayan bowls, chimes, Crystal bowls and other instruments before experiencing a brief sound bath.

Ms Sarkar, who runs courses for children and adults across North Yorkshire, added: "Participation in a sound bath requires no prior experience and is an excellent tool for children and adults alike to alleviate the symptoms of anxiety, stress, depression, poor sleep and a range of conditions affecting the nervous system."

Nick Wield, Head of Wellbeing at Belmont Grosvenor School, said the sound workshops complimented the ongoing Belmont Grosvenor School wellbeing programme, which includes regular pupil surveys and questionnaires, wellbeing journals, circle time and plenty of learning outside the classroom.

He said: “Our pupils’ wellbeing is at the heart of all we do at Belmont Grosvenor School, and our caring, nurturing environment is one of the things that sets us apart from other schools in the area.

"We were delighted to welcome Ms Sarkar into school, and our pupils really engaged with her sound bath and workshops.

“Yoga, mindfulness, Forest School, music, drama and swimming are all on the Belmont Grosvenor School weekly timetable and pupils enjoy lessons outdoors in our 20-acres of magical grounds whenever possible.

"All these things together help ensure our pupils develop as happy, confident, independent and responsible young people."