Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards makes a welcome return this summer

The awards, which are launched today, aim to identify and celebrate the cream of the local business community.

Cancelled last year due to the ongoing Covid restrictions, we are delighted to be able to reinstate them as Britain reopens for business.

Entries are open to businesses based anywhere within the circulation areas of this series of newspapers, an area which covers the whole of the Harrogate District plus Wetherby, Tadcaster and neighbouring villages.

After an unprecedented pause the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards will make a welcome return this summer

Harrogate Series Editor Matt Reeder said the return of the Excellence in Business Awards, which are sponsored by Wetherby-based electric heating retailer Ignition Group, would celebrate those who battled hard throughout the pandemic and throw light on those who are now working to breathe new life into Harrogate district’s crucial business community.

“The dark shadow of Covid has touched us all over the past couple of years,” he said.

“The way that our business community rallied and faced up to these vast challenges really was impressive and we want to recognise these efforts in what will be a fantastic night of celebration in Harrogate this summer.

“The recovery process for our business community is now where the focus must rightly sit.

"From our crucial hospitality and tourism sector through to our transport providers and our vast array of small independents, we have plenty to shout about across the Harrogate district and I look forward to welcoming you along to the Excellence in Business Awards 2022.”

Ignition Group MD, Stephen Hankinson, said: “We are delighted to be playing our part in this fantastic event and proud to be the Excellence in Business Awards Headline Sponsor, for the first time.

“For many businesses, the last two years have been extremely challenging, but we hope that brighter days are on the horizon for this business community.

“Together we have shown that through determination and relentless drive we can, and will, thrive. It’s now time to come together and share stories of innovation, success, creativity, and tenacity, and celebrate what makes the Harrogate business community exceptional.

“Here at Ignition, we want to encourage businesses of all shapes and sizes to enter these awards and be recognised for being at the top of their game.

“We cannot wait to meet the talented teams and individuals behind the outstanding achievements of the last two years. It’s been a long wait, but it’s going to be worth it!”

Entry to the awards is easy - just visit our awards website, www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk or use the QR code printed in this week's edition of the Harrogate Advertiser.

There are 14 categories, three of them new for 2022, and businesses may enter as many as they like.

Entries close on Friday, April 29, with judging due to take place the following week.

A shortlist for each category will be revealed in a special edition of this newspaper on Thursday, May 12 and the winners will be announced at a glittering black-tie event in Harrogate on June 30.

For sponsorship opportunities contact [email protected] and for ticket bookings, go to: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/harrogate-excellence-in-business-awards-2022-tickets-288564352747

This Year's Categories...

Best Rural Business - sponsored by HRH Group

Tourism Award - sponsored by Rudding Park

Best Leisure, Retail and Hospitality Business of the Year - sponsored by Destination Harrogate

Technology Development Award - available for sponsorship

Sustainable Business Award - sponsored by Ignition Group

Best Large Company (over 50 staff) - sponsored by Berwins Solicitors

Best Independent Business - sponsored by Ison Harrison

Best SME (small or medium-sized enterprise) - sponsored by Impression Recruitment

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year - sponsored by VQ Solutions

Entrepreneur of the Year - available for sponsorship

Employer of the Year - sponsored by LCF Law

Business of the Year - sponsored by Ignition Group

Business Community Hero - available for sponsorship

Lifetime Achievement Award - sponsored by Nicholls Tyreman

2020 Winners...

Best Rural Business - Studfold - The 'Nidderdale Experience'

Tourism Award - Mother Shipton's

Family Run Business - Mama Doreen's Emporium

Technology Development Award - Signa Technologies LTD

Sustainable Business Award - Harrogate Bus Company

Best Large Company (over 50 staff) - Naughtone

Best SME Company (small or medium-sized enterprise) - 9XB Ecommerce

Apprentice of the Year - Luke Messenger - Disability Action

​Entrepreneur of the Year - Adam Chandler - Feel Film Media

Employer of the Year - Radfield Home Care, Harrogate

Business of the Year - Naughtone

Best Newcomer - Jarfull