Homeless project benefits from Harrogate school's Harvest festival

Belmont Grosvenor School pupils (left to right) Joseph Lee, James Hill, Ayla Rowe and Charities Prefect Florence Page

Parents at Belmont Grosvenor School, based in Swarcliffe Hall, Birstwith, enjoyed a morning of harvest songs, poetry and reflections performed by the pupils, with all the donations handed over to the Harrogate Homeless Project.

Sack loads of non-perishable food was delivered by staff at the co-educational prep school to the charity, which runs a hostel and day centre in Harrogate.

It's the fifth year the charity has benefited from Belmont Grosvenor School's harvest festival.

Alice Bryant, Charities Co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School, said: "As well as celebrating Harvest Festival at Belmont Grosvenor School with songs, poems and reflections, we wanted to ensure our donations of food and other non-perishable goods went to a good local cause.

"We have supported the Harrogate Homeless Project for a number of years, both through our annual Harvest Festival celebrations and other fund-raising initiatives and we know the work the staff and volunteers do in the Harrogate area is invaluable.

"We hope the donations from Belmont Grosvenor School will help support this vital work."

Jenny Moulson, Chair of the Trustees at Harrogate Homeless Project, said: "We are extremely grateful to the school community at Belmont Grosvenor for keeping Harrogate's homeless in mind this harvest festival.

"Homelessness is one of the worst things that can happen to a person and the kindness and generosity of our community at harvest time and the fundraising that goes on throughout the year to support our services enables us to continue the important work we do to help people towards a life off the streets."