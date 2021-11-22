Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity to host outdoor Christmas market

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity are set to host their annual Christmas market to help raise funds for local NHS services

The market will be held at Harrogate Railway Athletic F.C. on Sunday, November 28 from 11am to 7pm and is the perfect way to start the Yuletide season.

With a collection of over forty craft stalls available to browse there is something available for everyone.

There will also be a number of stalls selling Christmas decorations, sustainable gifts, sweet treats, books, candles, plants, ceramics as well as a host of edible delights from luxury hot chocolate and coffee to oven fired pizza.

Father Christmas has travelled all the way from the North Pole so that children can tell him what’s on their Christmas lists and will be available to visit in his grotto; the perfect opportunity to create magical memories with the little ones.

Tickets will gain entry alongside, a drink and delicious mince pie on arrival as well as a visit to see Father Christmas.

Tickets are now available for a donation of £5 per adult (including children ages 14 and over).

Children over the age of 3 are £2 (under 3s are free) with all funds raised supporting the hospital and wider community services.

You can get your tickets at https://hhcc.co.uk/outdoor-pop-up-christmas-market/