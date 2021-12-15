Charity Helpline offering support and advice to residents across Harrogate District

North Yorkshire emotional wellbeing and bereavement service Just ‘B’ is reminding local people that the ever-changing COVID-19 situation and continued impact on daily lives can give rise to worries and anxiety, and that their specialist support workers are here to help.

The Just 'B' Hear to Help helpline is open from 8am till 8pm, seven days a week.

Tony Collins, Chief Executive of Just ‘B’ is encouraging residents across the district to use the helpline if they are struggling

Tony Collins, Chief Executive of Just ‘B’ said: “It has been a time of unprecedented changes, challenges and uncertainty for so many of us and we have all been on somewhat of a rollercoaster for the last 18 months.

"The ever-changing situation caused by the pandemic continues to impact our daily lives.

“Additionally, we know that the winter months, along with the festive season, can be particularly difficult for some people.

"Whatever your thoughts and feelings at this time, the main thing to remember is that the Hear to Help support line is here for you, whether you are feeling unsettled, low in mood, or more anxious.

“Our expert team are ready to listen and provide support and advice so do call us on (01423) 856 799.”

Just ‘B’ is part of a family of services, which includes Saint Michael’s Hospice, and has been providing expert emotional wellbeing and bereavement support for more than 10 years.