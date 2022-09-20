Harrogate's Richard Taylor Primary School receives ‘good’ Ofsted rating following latest inspection

The school was last inspected in October 2017 when it was rated ‘good’ and once again, it received a ‘good’ rating following its recent inspection in June.

In the report, it said: “Pupils love school, they feel safe because staff look after them well.

"Teachers help them to do their best and pupils work hard to meet the high expectations set for them by teachers.”

Richard Taylor Primary School in Harrogate has received a ‘good’ Ofsted rating following its latest inspection

The report identified that leaders have maintained the good quality of education at school despite the challenges of the pandemic and that children are catching up with lost learning as a result of the quality of teaching and learning.

Children with SEN were particularly well supported by a targeted curriculum which was described as ‘broad and ambitious’

The inspector also highlighted the many strengths of the curriculum offer where environmental education was seen as core to the pupils experience.

Maths and Science were also highlighted in the report which also identified that support for reading ‘helps children to aspire to be a confident reader’.

On things to improve, the inspector identified the school plan to embed the chosen framework for delivering its systematic approach to the delivery of the teaching of phonics as a priority for future action.

Following the report, Andrew Symonds, Headteacher of Richard Taylor Primary School, said: “Everyone at Richard Taylor School is very pleased with the outcome of our most recent report.

"We are delighted that the inspector recognised the strong sense of community where a culture of respect and kindness is in every classroom.

"The report also clearly identified the strong duty of care and united vision for the pupils, based upon our Christian values, which is shared by everyone associated with the school.