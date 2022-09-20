Newby Hall puts on a blooming fantastic display as visitors flock to the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

Set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, the show featured a number of favourites such as the plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

There was a packed programme of live entertainment, including talks and demonstrations across three stages.

The GROW! team of BBC Radio York’s Martin Fish and North Yorkshire plantswoman Sarah Hopps were on hand with expert advice on getting the most from your garden and celebrity florist Jonathan Moseley took to the stage to create some fantastic floral displays.

Beau Hutchinson views the dahlia's on display at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

TV cook and chef consultant Stephanie Moon created a mouth-watering menu of dishes from vegetable patch produce in the Great Northern Larder, with grow-your-own guru Martin Walker on hand to offer top tips on making sure you have plenty growing in the plot to fill up your cooking pot.

After a hugely successful Spring 2022 launch, The Human Gardener returned for the Autumn show, offering an insight into the people behind the plants.

Horticulturist Sarah Owen-Hughes and landscape curator Faith Douglas welcomed a myriad of experts and ambassadors from across the horticultural spectrum, exploring their passions for gardens, nature and wellbeing through a series of fun and engaging interview sessions.

The weekend also saw the Giant Vegetable competition take place, with the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show also playing host to the Northern Championships for both the National Vegetable Society and the North of England Horticultural Society.

Willow Herbert, aged seven, amongst the ornamental toadstools at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

John Simpson, from Durham, won the marrow category with his 56kg entry and also secured a third place for his 24.1kg cabbage.

Other awards given out included ‘Best in Show’ which was awarded to John and Kate Foley of Holden Clough Nurseries with their stunning display.

There was also a special outdoor exhibition, ‘Newby Rocks’, which told the story of Newby Hall’s Rock Garden, a century-old slumbering giant, currently being brought back to life by Newby’s current owner, Lucinda Compton and her dedicated gardening team.

On a successful weekend, organisers of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show said: “As the gates close on another Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, we want to thank our visitors, exhibitors, competitors and supporters for making the event a truly magical three days in the horticultural calendar.

Maxine Hall, from Halls of Heddon, which won best cut flower at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

"From top gardening advice to tips on the perfect apple crumble, eye-watering giant vegetables and, of course, outstanding plant nurseries and floral art, the event celebrated its second year in its stunning new home of Newby Hall in true style.

"Its thanks, too, to our amazing behind-the-scenes team - security, gate staff, car parking attendants, cleaners and information guides - without this vital help, the show just couldn't happen.”

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will return to Newby Hall and Gardens from 15 till 17 September 2023.

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show will take place at the Great Yorkshire Showground from 20 till 23 April 2023 and tickets are available to buy from October 1.