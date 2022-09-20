Police launch appeal to trace motorist who collided with dog walker in Ripon
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a dog walker was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in Ripon.
At around 6pm on Sunday, September 11, a dog walker was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on a country lane at Gate Bridge Road in Ripon
The driver failed to leave any details and police are now working to trace him.
The victim was walking his black Alsatian dog when a vehicle struck him and his dog.
The dog is believed to have been injured and ran off and is yet to be found.
The driver is described as a white man with short brown hair, a local accent, a short stubble beard and aged 30 to 40 years old.
He drove the victim to Harrogate District Hospital, left him outside and drove off without leaving any details.
The victim, who is in his 30s, cannot recall the make of vehicle but remembers it was black.
Anyone who has any information, has dashcam footage from surrounding roads at the time, or saw anything in the moments leading up to the incident is asked to email [email protected]
You can also contact Traffic Constable Taylor by calling 101, select option two and ask for Craig Taylor.
Quote reference number 12220163189 when providing any information.