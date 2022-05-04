Harrogate's Ashville College starts summer term with new Head of Prep School

Asa Firth, who took up his post this week at Ashville’s Prep School, is hoping to mirror the success he achieved during 14 years’ teaching at schools in the United Arab Emirates – including 12 years at the Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS) in Dubai.

JESS is Dubai’s top independent school and is an independent not-for-profit school catering to children up to Year 6.

Prior to this, Mr Firth was the Deputy Head at JESS and before that, a teacher at Wellington International School, again in Dubai.

Ashville Prep School has started the Summer term under the leadership of a new headteacher

One of the key priorities for Yorkshire-born Mr Firth is to undertake a full audit of the school.

The views and experiences of current pupils, parents and staff will be at the heart of this research, and the findings will determine the direction in which he will take Ashville Prep School from September.

Mr Firth, said: “Ashville Prep School is a fantastic school and I want to make it even better.

"I’m delighted to be its new Head, and starting now means I have a whole term to get to know the school inside out before the beginning of the new academic year.

“My aim is to build a community with pupils, parents and staff at its core, and reintroduce Ashville Prep School back to the wider community.

"In the coming weeks, I’m planning to meet every parent and will use these opportunities to ask them about their views and experiences of the school, which will form part of my review.

“From September, there will be a new approach to learning which will include the introduction of coding classes for pupils in Years 1 to 6, and the sizeable school grounds being used as an extension of the classroom.

“Music, sport and performance are all really strong and they help set Ashville Prep School apart from other prep and junior schools in the area.