Harrogate youngster takes the plunge and raises £500 for British Divers' Marine Life Rescue charity

Bella Precious, who attends Harrogate Ladies' College, introduced a group of her school friends to the joy of scuba diving as part of her passion for the environment.

She has dived in cold water all over the country and is one of the youngest in the country to dive to depths of between 12 and 15 metres, which is the limit for her age.

Along with friends at Diveshack UK in Harrogate, Bella, 12, organised a scuba diving session at the school pool to help raise money for the British Divers’ Marine Life rescue charity.

The money will be used to purchase new helmets for marine medics when they are accessing difficult terrain to rescue stranded or injured sea mammals such as seals, dolphins and whales.

Mrs Sylvia Brett, Principal at Harrogate Ladies' College, said Bella’s enthusiasm for sport and her love of nature shone through in her school life.

She said: “It’s wonderful to see young people follow their passion and do what they believe it.

"Bella’s energy for diving goes hand in hand with her environmental beliefs."

Bella loves to dive to look at nudibranchs, the soft molluscs which are known for their extraordinary colours and forms.

Her family are also keen divers who have explored a number of exotic locations around the world.

She is already hoping to study marine biology at university and is a committed environmentalist.

Tim Yarrow, Director of Diveshack, said Bella was a natural in the water and inspired others with her love of nature.

He said: “Since completing her course in Cape Verde, she has been desperate to come out and visit some of the amazing UK dive sites we have.

"Top on her list is to come diving with the seals in the Farne Islands later this year.

“Her determination to show the wonder of breathing underwater showed through with her organising the try dive for her school peers and in doing so raising money for a fabulous local marine charity which was very important to her.

“I have no doubt that she will be at the forefront of an environmental campaign in the future as well as being an instructor for us in time."