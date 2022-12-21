Here are nine of the best places to go for a hot chocolate in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

News you can trust since 1836
We reveal nine of the best places to go for a hot chocolate in the Harrogate district according to our readers

When it comes to places that sell hot chocolate across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
4 hours ago

If your heading out to do some last minute Christmas shopping and fancy warming yourself up with a nice hot chocolate with lots of cream and marshmallows, then here are nine of best places to visit in the Harrogate district, according to you...

1. Harrogate Chocolate Factory

Located at East Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5LH

Photo: Google Maps

2. Cocoa Joe's

Located at 41 High Street, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate, HG3 5JZ

Photo: Google Maps

3. Slingsby's

Located at 49 Tower Street, Harrogate, HG1 1HS

Photo: Google Maps

4. Bamber & Brown

Located at Crag Lane, Harrogate, HG3 1QA

Photo: Google Maps

