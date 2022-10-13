New defibrillator installed on Commercial Street thanks to Harrogate Town
Harrogate Town AFC's partnership with Commercial Street continues to flourish with the recent installation of a public access defibrillator.
Fundraising for the defibrillator started last year, when Harrogate Town AFC supporters donated and bid on matchworn player shirts and items.
The successful appeal has meant that the defibrillator that has been installed will be available to assist someone who may be at risk of cardiac arrest in or around Commercial Street or in the centre of town.
Iain Service, Head of the Community Foundation for Harrogate Town AFC, said: “To be able to install this public access defibrillator is a great way to support the people of Harrogate.
"We pride ourselves on being a part of the community and must thank Town supporters for their generosity in helping us get to our fundraising amount.
"In some ways we hope it will never be used, however every minute counts and hopefully it can make a big difference in saving someone’s life.”
The defibrillator is located by ‘The Cheeseboard’ and will be entered onto the National Defibrillator Network so people know where it is and how to access the cabinet.
The purchase of the defibrillator was assisted by a grant from London Hearts, a leading heart charity in the United Kingdom for placing defibrillators in communities and delivering CPR and defibrillator training.
Over the next few weeks, the club will be looking to signpost people to access and learn more about CPR and see if they can help to make difference and save lives.