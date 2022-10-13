New defibrillator installed on Commercial Street thanks to Harrogate Town

Fundraising for the defibrillator started last year, when Harrogate Town AFC supporters donated and bid on matchworn player shirts and items.

The successful appeal has meant that the defibrillator that has been installed will be available to assist someone who may be at risk of cardiac arrest in or around Commercial Street or in the centre of town.

Iain Service, Head of the Community Foundation for Harrogate Town AFC, said: “To be able to install this public access defibrillator is a great way to support the people of Harrogate.

Harrogate Town AFC have helped to install a public access defibrillator on Commercial Street

"We pride ourselves on being a part of the community and must thank Town supporters for their generosity in helping us get to our fundraising amount.

"In some ways we hope it will never be used, however every minute counts and hopefully it can make a big difference in saving someone’s life.”

The defibrillator is located by ‘The Cheeseboard’ and will be entered onto the National Defibrillator Network so people know where it is and how to access the cabinet.

The purchase of the defibrillator was assisted by a grant from London Hearts, a leading heart charity in the United Kingdom for placing defibrillators in communities and delivering CPR and defibrillator training.